Three Injured in Shooting Outside Fort Worth Club

Three people were injured when a man opened fire at a large crowd outside a Fort Worth club just after midnight Sunday, police say.

The shooting happened at Divas Dance Club, in the 3800 block of Altamesa Boulevard in South Fort Worth, at about 12:11 a.m., according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police said they responded to reports that a woman was shot while attending a party at the club and was being transported to a local hospital. While the officers investigated the scene, more victims were reported by another hospital.

Officers met with several victims that claimed they were shot outside the club, police said.

Gang units then took over the investigation and discovered that a man had attempted to enter the club and was stopped by a bouncer at the door, police said. He then pulled a gun from his waistband and started to shoot at the large crowd inside.

Police said three people were hit and treated at hospitals for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspected shooter was identified as a possible gang member and later taken into custody at a hospital where he was seeking treatment for a cut to his hand from broken glass, police said.