Third possible victim identified in a string of Dallas murders

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a woman whose remains were found last week along the Trinity River.

According to the medical examiner, the body of 31-year-old De’brenese Henry was recovered near Brazos Street and E. Jefferson Boulevard at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Henry's cause of death was listed as a homicide, though the medical examiner did not give any further details about how she was killed.

When Henry's remains were found, Dallas Police said her case was the third in a string of murders that may have been committed by the same man, 25-year-old Oscar Sanchez Garcia.

Sanchez Garcia was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murders of 60-year-old Kimberly Robinson and 25-year-old Cherish Gibson. A third charge was expected to be filed in Henry's case.

In a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of her funeral, Henry's brother said she was a "fun, loving, funny, hardworking sister and mom." The family is currently planning her memorial service.

The location where police said Henry's body was found is in the same general area where police said they found Gibson's missing mobile phone and other physical evidence related to Gibson's murder.

Sanchez Garcia is being held in the Dallas County Jail on two murder charges with bonds set at $2 million each. A bond amount for the third murder charge has not yet been set. It's not clear if Sanchez Garcia has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.