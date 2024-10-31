Fort Worth

The 18-wheeler was reported to be dangling from an overpass on I-35W

By Hannah Jones

Several lanes are closed on I-35W after a tractor-trailer drove over a guardrail on Thursday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred in the northbound lanes of I-35W at Everman Parkway.

Police said the tractor was traveling northbound when it left the roadway and struck the guardrail.

The 18-wheeler went partially over the guardrail, leaving it hanging from the overpass, police said.

According to police, the driver was safely extricated without injury.

The two right northbound lanes are closed while officers investigate the accident and work to remove the tractor-trailer from the bridge, police said. The far left lane of travel remains open.

Police said it is not clear how long it will take for the 18-wheeler to be removed from the overpass.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

