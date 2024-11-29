Fort Worth

Three shot, two killed in Thanksgiving Day violence in Fort Worth

By NBCDFW Staff

Fort Worth police investigate a triple-shooting at 2900 Broadmoor on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.
Three men were shot, two fatally, in a shooting at an apartment complex in West Fort Worth Thursday night.

Fort Worth police said officers were called to a shooting at 2900 Broadmoor Drive at about 9:47 p.m., where several people had been injured.

Officers arrived and found three victims, one of whom died at the scene. Two others were hospitalized in critical condition. One of those victims later died and the third victim remained in critical condition Friday afternoon.

Investigators said one of the victims, a male, was in a vehicle with an unknown person and that two men approached the vehicle and all three men began shooting. The unknown person ran from the scene and has not been located or identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department.

