Texas State Capitol Opens to Public

The Texas Capitol reopened to the public Monday. Protocols include optional COVID-19 testing and required face masks. But it'll be up to each individual lawmaker to determine the guidelines for individual offices.

The Texas State Capitol reopened to the public Monday after being closed for months because of the pandemic.

New COVID-19 safety protocols include:

  • Only being able to go in the building through one entrance.
  • Masks must be worn over the nose and mouth at all times while inside.
  • Capacity limits and limited hours in effect.

The 87th Legislative session will convene on Jan. 12 at noon.

