Zippia Announces Most Popular Christmas Treat in Every State

As Christmas approaches, families across the country will take part in holiday traditions, many of which involve food.
Zippia, a company providing online recruitment services, analyzed Google searches to determine each state’s favorite Christmas treat.
The company used Google Trends to determine what Christmas treat each state prefers, examining over 40 Christmas classics, Zippia said.
Zippia looked at the month of December 2019 to determine what food item people are searching for the most in each state.
In Texas, peppermint chocolate chip cookies are the snack of choice during the holiday season, Zippia said.
According to Zippia, interesting findings from the company's holiday food analysis included:
- 9 states preferred cheesecake during the winter holidays
- 20 states preferred cakes, while 12 wanted candy, and 10 chose cookies
- People in Pennsylvania and Hawaii were eating gingerbread cheesecake and oreo cheesecake
- Missouri searched for “vegan Christmas cookies” more than any other state
- Wyoming and Arizona chose liquid treats like hot chocolate and egg nog
- People in New Jersey preferred chocolate Santas over other holiday candy
- North Dakota was a fan of peanut butter blossoms
- Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Tennessee all chose Christmas pudding
- The Carolinas liked fruitcake over other seasonal snacks
Here is the complete list of each state's favorite holiday treat:
|State
|Treat
|Wisconsin
|Andes Peppermint
|Idaho
|Candy cane
|Arkansas
|Cheesecake
|Connecticut
|Cheesecake
|Florida
|Cheesecake
|Michigan
|Cheesecake
|Nevada
|Cheesecake
|New Mexico
|Cheesecake
|New York
|Cheesecake
|Ohio
|Cheesecake
|Oklahoma
|Cheesecake
|Delaware
|Chocolate chip cookie
|Vermont
|Chocolate chip cookie
|Illinois
|Chocolate santas
|New Jersey
|Chocolate santas
|Maine
|Chocolate truffles
|Massachusetts
|Christmas Trifle
|Rhode Island
|Christmas Trifle
|Kansas
|Cinnamon Roll
|Wyoming
|Egg Nog
|North Carolina
|Fruitcake
|South Carolina
|Fruitcake
|West Virginia
|Fudge
|Colorado
|Gingerbread Cake
|Maryland
|Gingerbread Cake
|Pennsylvania
|Gingerbread Cheesecake
|New Hampshire
|Gingerbread man
|Virginia
|Gingerbread man
|Arizona
|Hot chocolate
|Utah
|Jolly Rancher
|Alaska
|MMs
|Iowa
|oreo balls
|Hawaii
|Oreo Cheesecake
|North Dakota
|peanut butter blossoms
|Oregon
|Peppermint bark
|California
|peppermint chocolate chip cookies
|Texas
|peppermint chocolate chip cookies
|Minnesota
|peppermint kiss cookies
|Indiana
|Pudding
|Kentucky
|Pudding
|Louisiana
|Pudding
|Tennessee
|Pudding
|Alabama
|Red velvet cake
|Mississippi
|Red velvet cake
|Georgia
|Red velvet pound cake
|Washington
|Skittles
|South Dakota
|Sugar cookie
|Missouri
|vegan christmas cookies
|Nebraska
|York Peppermint Pattie
|Montana
|Yule Log Cake