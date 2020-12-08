Zippia Announces Most Popular Christmas Treat in Every State

As Christmas approaches, families across the country will take part in holiday traditions, many of which involve food.

Zippia, a company providing online recruitment services, analyzed Google searches to determine each state’s favorite Christmas treat.

The company used Google Trends to determine what Christmas treat each state prefers, examining over 40 Christmas classics, Zippia said.

Zippia looked at the month of December 2019 to determine what food item people are searching for the most in each state.

In Texas, peppermint chocolate chip cookies are the snack of choice during the holiday season, Zippia said.

According to Zippia, interesting findings from the company's holiday food analysis included:

9 states preferred cheesecake during the winter holidays

20 states preferred cakes, while 12 wanted candy, and 10 chose cookies

People in Pennsylvania and Hawaii were eating gingerbread cheesecake and oreo cheesecake

Missouri searched for “vegan Christmas cookies” more than any other state

Wyoming and Arizona chose liquid treats like hot chocolate and egg nog

People in New Jersey preferred chocolate Santas over other holiday candy

North Dakota was a fan of peanut butter blossoms

Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Tennessee all chose Christmas pudding

The Carolinas liked fruitcake over other seasonal snacks

Here is the complete list of each state's favorite holiday treat: