Christmas

Zippia Announces Most Popular Christmas Treat in Every State

According to Zippia, the results were surprisingly cheese-y

Mint Images

As Christmas approaches, families across the country will take part in holiday traditions, many of which involve food.

Zippia, a company providing online recruitment services, analyzed Google searches to determine each state’s favorite Christmas treat.

The company used Google Trends to determine what Christmas treat each state prefers, examining over 40 Christmas classics, Zippia said.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

education 2 hours ago

Schools Confront ‘Off the Rails' Numbers of Failing Grades

University of Texas at Austin 14 hours ago

Fred Akers, Texas Coach Who Flirted With Glory, Dies at 82

Zippia looked at the month of December 2019 to determine what food item people are searching for the most in each state.

In Texas, peppermint chocolate chip cookies are the snack of choice during the holiday season, Zippia said.

According to Zippia, interesting findings from the company's holiday food analysis included:

  • 9 states preferred cheesecake during the winter holidays
  • 20 states preferred cakes, while 12 wanted candy, and 10 chose cookies
  • People in Pennsylvania and Hawaii were eating gingerbread cheesecake and oreo cheesecake
  • Missouri searched for “vegan Christmas cookies” more than any other state
  • Wyoming and Arizona chose liquid treats like hot chocolate and egg nog
  • People in New Jersey preferred chocolate Santas over other holiday candy
  • North Dakota was a fan of peanut butter blossoms
  • Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Tennessee all chose Christmas pudding
  • The Carolinas liked fruitcake over other seasonal snacks

Here is the complete list of each state's favorite holiday treat:

StateTreat
WisconsinAndes Peppermint
IdahoCandy cane
ArkansasCheesecake
ConnecticutCheesecake
FloridaCheesecake
MichiganCheesecake
NevadaCheesecake
New MexicoCheesecake
New YorkCheesecake
OhioCheesecake
OklahomaCheesecake
DelawareChocolate chip cookie
VermontChocolate chip cookie
IllinoisChocolate santas
New JerseyChocolate santas
MaineChocolate truffles
MassachusettsChristmas Trifle
Rhode IslandChristmas Trifle
KansasCinnamon Roll
WyomingEgg Nog
North CarolinaFruitcake
South CarolinaFruitcake
West VirginiaFudge
ColoradoGingerbread Cake
MarylandGingerbread Cake
PennsylvaniaGingerbread Cheesecake
New HampshireGingerbread man
VirginiaGingerbread man
ArizonaHot chocolate
UtahJolly Rancher
AlaskaMMs
Iowaoreo balls
HawaiiOreo Cheesecake
North Dakotapeanut butter blossoms
OregonPeppermint bark
Californiapeppermint chocolate chip cookies
Texaspeppermint chocolate chip cookies
Minnesotapeppermint kiss cookies
IndianaPudding
KentuckyPudding
LouisianaPudding
TennesseePudding
AlabamaRed velvet cake
MississippiRed velvet cake
GeorgiaRed velvet pound cake
WashingtonSkittles
South DakotaSugar cookie
Missourivegan christmas cookies
NebraskaYork Peppermint Pattie
MontanaYule Log Cake

This article tagged under:

Christmasholidayszippia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us