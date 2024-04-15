ERCOT says there could be a reserve power deficiency on Tuesday and Wednesday.

ERCOT is the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that manages the state's power grid.

In multiple notices sent Friday, the agency said they were issuing an Advanced Action Notice and an Outage Schedule Adjustment due to changing conditions and a possible future Emergency Condition of reserve capacity deficiency from 4 p.m. Tuesday until midnight Thursday.

NBC 5 reported the power supply could be tight due to high temperatures and plants that are offline for seasonal maintenance.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The Outage Schedule Adjustment allows ERCOT to delay, cancel, or reschedule a planned outage by an electricity generator.

ERCOT said they were trying to recover about 5,000 MW of lost generation. At this time, ERCOT has not issued a call for conservation.