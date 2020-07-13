UT to Rename Football Field to Honor Heisman Winners Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams

The University of Texas announced Monday that its football field will be renamed in honor of two Heisman Trophy winners and former Longhorns, Earl Christian Campbell and Errick Lynne "Ricky" Williams Jr.

According to the University of Texas, the football field at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, formerly called Joe Jamail Field, will be renamed at the suggestion of the Jamail family.

“For countless days as young football players and upon being inducted to the Hall of Fame, Ricky and I have stood on this iconic field for many important points of our lives," Campbell said. "We never would have envisioned this historic site would one day bear our names. The symbolism of this honor transcends the recognition of the Heisman Trophies we received. It extends to all students, but specifically black athletes, who continue to work to define our collective motto ‘Winning with Integrity.’ Ricky and I are humbled by this honor."

Campbell also acknowledged the Jamail family for requesting the name change, saying that Joe was "always known for being a passionate, aggressive advocate of truth."

Williams requested that the name change serve to recognize of the ongoing commitment to diverse representation in the University of Texas athletic organization and student body.

“Earl and myself are honored to be part of the momentum of change sweeping our alma mater, the University of Texas, the nation, and the world," Williams said. "We recognize the naming of Campbell/Williams Field is a historic moment and we urge our nation’s universities and communities to continue to reflect and review the history, symbolism, and identities that we place on monuments, public institutions, and sports organizations."