UT Austin Changes SAT and ACT Requirements for Incoming Students

High school students who apply to The University of Texas at Austin for undergraduate admission in the fall of 2021 will not be required to submit ACT or SAT test scores as part of their application.

According to the university, this change will ensure that testing limitations related to COVID-19 do not affect a student's ability to apply.

The university said it has been evaluating the impact on students of the cancellation of spring ACT and SAT test dates.

Future in-person testing opportunities are expected to be limited as a result of mandated social distancing requirements, so the university has determined that suspending this application requirement for fall 2021 is necessary.

This temporary suspension means that for fall 2021 admission, a test score will not be required for students to be considered for admission to UT Austin.

"This is a student-centered decision. During this time of uncertainty for students and high schools, we are focused on working with students to support their next steps toward college," Miguel Wasielewski, executive director of admissions, said. "Suspending this requirement ensures that students have the information they need to complete their application for admission."

According to the university, the holistic review process considers a number of factors to support student access and success. Student ACT or SAT scores provide additional information that, when considered alongside other factors, allows UT Austin to ensure it can support the student success outcomes of admitted and enrolling students, the university said.

The university said students may continue to submit standardized SAT and ACT scores for consideration within the holistic review process, but they will not be required to do so.

Submission or exclusion of test scores will not advantage or disadvantage an applicant, the university said. ACT or SAT test scores, if provided, will serve as one of the factors considered in the review of a student's application.

The test requirement will be reinstated for fall 2022 freshman admission.

If the disruption of standardized testing accessibility continues, the university said it will evaluate further modifications.