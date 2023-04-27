‘Trump Train' Members Who Intimidated Biden Campaign Bus Apologize, Settle Lawsuit

Two members of the “Trump Train” convoy who harassed a bus belonging to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign as it traveled through Texas in 2020 apologized for their actions Thursday, saying they regretted their efforts to intimidate campaign workers.

The apologies from the convoy members, Hannah Ceh and Kyle Kruger, were part of a settlement for a lawsuit brought by four people who were on the bus as it traveled Interstate 35 between Austin and San Antonio on Oct. 30, 2020, to rally people for the last day of early voting.

As the bus moved, it was met by several protests, culminating in highway harassment. According to the lawsuit, members of the convoy pulled in front of the bus, driving between 15 to 25 mph on the expressway, which had a 70 mph speed limit. The bus driver had to take evasive maneuvers to avoid hitting the other vehicles.

The incident prompted the Biden campaign to cancel two events scheduled for the same day.

