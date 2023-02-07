Texas Woman Went to a House to Clean It But Didn't Make It Out Alive

The owner of a cleaning company was found dead inside a new home she had been cleaning in the city of La Marque, southeast of Houston, according to NBC 5's sister station Telemundo Houston.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old María Ríos.

She was found by a construction project manager, who then called the police. Ríos had severe blows to her body, according to La Marque police.

Police arrested 34-year-old Carlos Heriberto Lara Balcázar, who was taken into custody after officers said they found evidence in a dumpster connecting him to the woman. Investigators believe Balcázar knew the victim.

Rios' daughter spoke to Telemundo Houston saying, "What they did do to my mother? She did not deserve it."

The daughter traveled from Japan after learning of her mother's death.

"Our mother was a woman who loved and was loved by her family unconditionally," said Ríos's daughter, who has two other sisters.

Anyone with additional information can call the La Marque Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 409-938-8477.