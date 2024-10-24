Texas resident Elizabeth Francis, the oldest living person in the U.S., has died. She was 115 years old.

Francis, who lived in Houston, was the third oldest living person in the world and 54th oldest person ever recorded at the time of her death Tuesday, according to Longeviquest, which tracks human longevity around the world.

When asked for advice to live a long, healthy life, Francis replied on her 114th birthday, “If the good Lord gave it to you, use it. Speak your mind, don’t hold your tongue.”