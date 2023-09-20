Texas water park named best in the world for 25th straight year

Amusement Today, a publication that reports on amusement park industry trends, awarded Schlitterbahn the Golden Ticket award.

The awards recognizing the best of the best were handed out Sept. 9 at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

That makes 25 consecutive years the park in New Braunfels has been named the "Best Water Park in the World."

This year's award makes Schlitterbahn New Braunfels the longest-serving award winner in the history of the Golden Ticket Award.

According to the publication, the Golden Ticket Awards, presented annually, recognize excellence in the amusement park industry.

The awards are calculated from an international survey conducted by Amusement Today, an Arlington-based publication that covers amusement and water park news and trends.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels Water Park opened in 1979 on the banks of the spring-fed Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas.