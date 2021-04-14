ERCOT

Texas Power Demand Climbs Toward ERCOT Reserves Wednesday

Roughly 25% of the state's power generation is offline due to seasonal maintenance; calls for conservation not yet issued for Wednesday

Frank Heinz, NBC 5 News

A day after issuing a call for energy conservation across the state, the Texas Electric Reliability Council may once again be forced to ask Texans to conserve power Wednesday with 25% of power generation offline for seasonal maintenance.

At 10:15 a.m., ERCOT's daily outlook shows roughly 3,600 MW of operating reserves with current demand at about 41,700 MW. The demand forecast shows that at about noon, the electricity usage in the state may begin to dip into the reserve pool of power.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
ercot chart
NBC 5 News
Data obtained from ERCOT.com at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

The forecast does not show demand fall out of the reserve pool until after sundown. ERCOT has not yet issued a call for conservation for Wednesday and the state's grid condition is currently normal.

On Tuesday afternoon, ERCOT issued an alert asking Texans to conserve electricity over concerns there might not be enough power to meet demand -- a situation where controlled outages would once again be necessary to protect the state's power grid.

Tuesday's call for conservation rattled Texans still stunned by the February power disaster that burst pipes, destroyed homes, and took at least 130 lives. That alert also raised concerns about whether the state's recently unreliable power grid is really ready for summer because it came on a spring day with fairly moderate temperatures. No sizzling triple-digit heat. No winter storm.

ERCOT

ERCOT 18 hours ago

Texas Power Conservation Alert Raises Alarm Across Texas

ERCOT Mar 25

ERCOT Predicts Record-Breaking Summer Electric Demand, Chance of Outages Low But Possible

ERCOT insisted they did not expect power outages to be necessary Tuesday and no outages were reported. By 9 p.m. Tuesday, ERCOT ended their call for conservation.

ERCOT said the call for conservation was necessary due to a large number of power plants being down for seasonal maintenance -- something that typically happens in April. ERCOT officials said that about 25% of power generating units are currently undergoing maintenance.

An ERCOT executive defended allowing so many plants to shut down at the same time, saying it's essential that maintenance work be complete before the summer.

NBC 5's Scott Friedman, Eva Parks and Frank Heinz contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

ERCOTTexas newspower outages
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us