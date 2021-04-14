Texas Power Demand Climbs Toward ERCOT Reserves Wednesday

A day after issuing a call for energy conservation across the state, the Texas Electric Reliability Council may once again be forced to ask Texans to conserve power Wednesday with 25% of power generation offline for seasonal maintenance.

At 10:15 a.m., ERCOT's daily outlook shows roughly 3,600 MW of operating reserves with current demand at about 41,700 MW. The demand forecast shows that at about noon, the electricity usage in the state may begin to dip into the reserve pool of power.

The forecast does not show demand fall out of the reserve pool until after sundown. ERCOT has not yet issued a call for conservation for Wednesday and the state's grid condition is currently normal.

On Tuesday afternoon, ERCOT issued an alert asking Texans to conserve electricity over concerns there might not be enough power to meet demand -- a situation where controlled outages would once again be necessary to protect the state's power grid.

Tuesday's call for conservation rattled Texans still stunned by the February power disaster that burst pipes, destroyed homes, and took at least 130 lives. That alert also raised concerns about whether the state's recently unreliable power grid is really ready for summer because it came on a spring day with fairly moderate temperatures. No sizzling triple-digit heat. No winter storm.

ERCOT insisted they did not expect power outages to be necessary Tuesday and no outages were reported. By 9 p.m. Tuesday, ERCOT ended their call for conservation.

ERCOT said the call for conservation was necessary due to a large number of power plants being down for seasonal maintenance -- something that typically happens in April. ERCOT officials said that about 25% of power generating units are currently undergoing maintenance.

An ERCOT executive defended allowing so many plants to shut down at the same time, saying it's essential that maintenance work be complete before the summer.

