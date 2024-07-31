A Freestone County resident presumably had a very good day recently, winning $5 million in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.

The Texas Lottery said Wednesday that a player in Teague paid $50 for a scratch-off ticket in the $5,000,000 Ultimate game and won one of the four top prizes.

The lottery said the ticket was purchased at Jet Travel Plaza on Texas 179 in Teague and was claimed on July 29.

The winner asked to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket was the second of four $5 million prizes in the game. The first top prize was also won in North Texas. That ticket was claimed on May 8 after being purchased at Mighty Convenience on Saginaw Boulevard in Fort Worth.

The $5,000,000 Ultimate game also offers prizes of $10,000, $1,000, $500, $200, $150, $100 and a break-even $50.