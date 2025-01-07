lottery

Another $1 million scratch-off ticket sold in DFW, this one in Colleyville

12 top prizes remain in $1,000,000 500x game, Texas Lottery says

By NBCDFW Staff

Texas Lottery

Another North Texan has won $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.

The Texas Lottery said Tuesday that a Colleyville resident claimed the third of 15 million-dollar prizes in the 500x scratch-off game.

The ticket was purchased at Albertsons on Glade Road and was claimed just before Christmas on Dec. 23, 2024.

The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, now falls into the highest federal tax bracket of 37%. After paying $370,000 in federal taxes, they'll take home $630,000. Texas does not have a state tax on lottery winnings.

The previous two winners in this game came from tickets bought in Corpus Christi on Nov. 7, 2024, and Laredo on Oct. 3, 2024.

On Monday, the Texas Lottery announced a Dallas player won $1 million playing $1,000,000 Crossword. The biggest scratch-off game offered by the Texas Lottery is the $20 Million Supreme, with four grand prizes of $20 million each. Three of those tickets have been claimed, including one in February 2023 in Fort Worth. The other two winners are from Boerne and La Feria. One grand prize ticket remains unclaimed.

