Texas DPS adds Saturday appointments for driver's licenses, state IDs

Beset by massive delays in appointments for Texans needing driver's licenses and other state identification cards, the Texas Department of Public Safety says it'll open for half-days on Saturdays through the end of the month.

The Texas DPS announced Tuesday that on Sept. 21 and Sept. 28, they would add Saturday appointments at select driver's license offices statewide.

The Texas DPS said the offices will only process driver's licenses and state identification card renewals by appointment. To schedule an appointment, go here.

The DPS said appointments for new Texas residents' driver's license and identification card services may also be available, depending on location. That means Texans needing an Election Identification Certificate to register to vote in the November election may also be able to get a weekend appointment.

Those with a valid Texas Driver's License or state-issued identification card do not need an EIC to vote. Name or address updates can be done online and do not need to be done in person.

There's no word on whether the agency plans to accept appointments on Saturday, Oct. 5, two days before the Oct. 7 deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Saturday appointments can be booked online here at https://www.txdpsscheduler.com/.