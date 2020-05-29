Texas Deputy Constable Dies After Being Shot by Sheriff’s Deputy

A Southeast Texas deputy constable died early Friday morning after being accidentally shot by a sheriff's deputy, reports say.
A report from KPRC-TV in Houston says it happened around 1:40 a.m. at a home near Missouri City, in Fort Bend County.
The two law enforcement officers were investigating a report of a suspicious person seen running from a home in the Sienna Plantation area when the sheriff’s deputy fired his gun after he thought that there was a suspect inside the house, the report said.
KPRC reported the wounded deputy was flown to a hospital in Houston where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information was made available.
