Texas Deputy Constable Dies After Being Shot by Sheriff’s Deputy

A Southeast Texas deputy constable died early Friday morning after being accidentally shot by a sheriff's deputy, reports say.

A report from KPRC-TV in Houston says it happened around 1:40 a.m. at a home near Missouri City, in Fort Bend County.

The two law enforcement officers were investigating a report of a suspicious person seen running from a home in the Sienna Plantation area when the sheriff’s deputy fired his gun after he thought that there was a suspect inside the house, the report said.

KPRC reported the wounded deputy was flown to a hospital in Houston where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was made available.

Incident: 3900 Chestnut Bend, Missouri City. A Deputy has been shot. @JessicaReyesPIO and @chad_norvell will be media POC on scene. NOI at this time. 0255 pic.twitter.com/FActBAVStA — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 29, 2020

