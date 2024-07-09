In the last three years, Cailyn Anderson’s coffee shop trailer has helped create a community in Surfside Beach.

“I have my business over here in, Surfside. It's called Culture Coffee,” Anderson said.

Hours before Beryl made landfall, Anderson decided to move her trailer inland.

“I feel stressed, overwhelmed. We weren't expecting any of this, so it's a little devastating,” Anderson said.

Her home and business were sparred from Hurricane Beryl’s 80-plus miles per hour winds. Yet, she said she’s surrounded by destruction.

“I've got friends whose house is ripped off and, you know, no places to go," Anderson said. "If you look around to other cities like Lake Jackson, Clute, here in Surfside, Oyster Creek, it's absolute devastation. And we're going to need the help."

Less than 24 hours later, Anderson came back to the place that feels most like home.

“There's just a lot of history here and a lot of really good people. So, that's what makes me stay,” Anderson said.

Anderson will not be able to haul back her trailer anytime soon as the asphalt roads were washed out and ponding on some roads remain. However, she found a shaded picnic table and brought some of her products to share with friends and anyone in need of encouragement.

"I've got, my cold brew, my Brazilian-bean coffee, sweet tea, (and) energy drink... because I know some of these guys don't drink coffee, so I wanted them to have energy," Anderson said. Fresh fruit and snacks filled the table. "This is just a little thank you for them helping and staying on the island."

All morning, neighbors stopped by to grab their favorite drink and check in with other members of their community. Many had not seen each other in days as the majority followed evacuation orders established by county officials.

“A lot of people just sit around and they sulk, and they get sad,” Anderson said. “We just got to take action and get things done. You know, let's start with the cleanup. Let's get things organized."

City crews continued to clear the roads from boulders, crumbled asphalt, palm trees, and debris.

Mario Rudolph and his partner from Brazoria County Septic Service arrived early Tuesday morning hauling one of the essential needs for the community.

“What we’re installing right now are porta cans for locals to use the bathroom,” Rudolph said. “We got cans buried in the sand, we got cans hidden in the dunes, and out in the small bayou areas.”

Crews continue to work around large potholes, flooded streets, and areas blocked by mangled power lines.

“It can be challenging,” Rudolph said. “It can be overwhelming. Let's not forget that weeks ago this community, this county just suffered a tremendous flood. And to come back and do this all over again, it (has) been pretty brutal.”

Storms in mid-June left Surfside Beach roads underwater.

And while they wait for electric service crews to cross the bridge into their community to restore power, they take pictures before sweeping up the damage as they hope FEMA will provide aid.

"We have to take it day by day. That's all we can do,” Anderson said.

"We thank God for no casualties," Rudolph said.