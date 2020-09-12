Election 2020

Texas Attorney General Appeals Ballot Application Decision

By Associated Press

Ken Paxton interview
NBC 5 News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Saturday that he’s appealing a judge’s decision to allow the Harris County clerk to send mail-in ballot applications to all registered voters in the county.

Paxton is asking the 14th Court of Appeals in Houston to prevent Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins from sending applications to all 2.4 million Houston-area voters. A state judge ruled Friday that the county can proceed with its plan.

Paxton argues that the plan violates the state constitution and Texas election law.

"There has already been widespread confusion regarding who is and is not eligible to vote by mail during this election cycle,” Paxton’s office argues in the appeal. “Sending applications to millions of ineligible voters ... will only exacerbate this situation.”

In Texas, mail-in ballots are generally restricted to voters who are 65 or older, disabled or will be outside the county on Election Day.

