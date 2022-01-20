Supreme Court Refuses to Speed Up Case on Texas Abortion Ban

In the latest setback for abortion rights in Texas, the Supreme Court has refused to speed up the ongoing court case over the state's ban on most abortions.

Over dissents from the three liberal justices, the court has declined to order a federal appeals court to return the case to a federal judge who had temporarily blocked the law's enforcement.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The Texas ban is likely to remain in effect for the foreseeable future, following a decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to send the case to the Texas Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by Republican justices and does not have to act immediately.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.