Student fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide at Rice University

A college student was found fatally shot in her dorm room in Houston on Monday afternoon, and the suspect in the shooting, whom she was dating, was found dead nearby, officials said.

Rice University identified the woman as Andrea Rodriguez Avila, a junior from Maryland. Campus Police Chief Clemente Rodriguez said members of her family were concerned about lack of contact and requested that officers check up on her, according to NBC News.

Once university police discovered she missed at least one class Monday, officers moved in shortly before 4 p.m. for a welfare check, Rodriguez said at a news conference Monday evening.

That's when they found her body in her room at the Jones College on-campus residence hall, alongside the suspect's body and a note he is believed to have written, Rodriguez said. The note suggested to investigators that the two were "having a troubled relationship," he said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"They were dating," he said.

Detectives believe the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Rodriguez said. His identity was not released. The chief said he may be from Florida.

Investigators believe the man got into the residence by accompanying Avila, who had access, Rodriguez said.

There was no sign of forced entry, administrators said in a message Monday night addressed to students, parents, staff members and faculty members. Counseling is available to students 24 hours a day, administrators said in the message.

“I want our students, parents and Rice community to know that the Rice campus is safe, there is no immediate threat, and tonight we will wrap our arms around our students," Rice University President Reginald DesRoches said at the news conference.

Jones College started out in 1957 as Mary Gibbs Jones College with $1 million from the Houston Endowment, according to Rice University. It was developed as a rare place where women could reside on campus, and it evolved into a full-fledged, coeducational institution.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233), or go to www.thehotline.org for more. States often have domestic violence hotlines, as well.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News: