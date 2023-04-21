Saturday's Lotto Texas Jackpot Jumps to 4th Largest in Game History

There was no winner in Wednesday's Lotto Texas jackpot drawing, sending the largest advertised jackpot in the country to an estimated $83 million for Saturday night -- the prize is the fourth-largest jackpot in Lotto Texas history and the second largest in the world.

The next drawing offers an estimated cash value of $50.2 million. If you win Saturday night, you'll pay federal taxes of 24% -- $12,048,000 -- and take home 76% -- $38,152,000. Texas lottery winners don't pay a state tax on lottery winnings.

"This historic Lotto Texas jackpot run will continue for at least another weekend and based on sales for the last several drawings, we know Texas Lottery players are excited to have an exclusive chance at winning the largest jackpot prize on the continent,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the drawing on May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.

Saturday's drawing is the 93rd in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the drawing on Sept. 19, 2022. If there's no winner Saturday, the next jackpot will likely be the third-largest in Lotto Texas history and worth $85 million or more.

The current annuitized jackpot is the second-largest in the world. Lotto Texas is only eclipsed by the EuroMillions jackpot worth an estimated $109.58 million for Friday's drawing. Recent wins in the multi-state MegaMillions and Powerball lotteries dropped those jackpots back to $20 million for this weekend's drawings.

Texas Lottery officials say if you ever end up with a winning ticket, sign the ticket and put it in a safe place. Then, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.