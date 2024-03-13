Paul Alexander, ‘The Man in the Iron Lung,' dies at 78

Paul Alexander, "The Man in the Iron Lung" and Dallas resident, died Tuesday at the age of 78, his brother confirms.

“I am so gratitude to everybody who donated to my brother’s fundraiser. It allowed him to live his last few years stress-free," Philip Alexander said. "It will also pay for his funeral during this difficult time."

There is no information on his cause of death at this time and his GoFundMe has been disabled.

Alexander lived over 70 years inside an iron lung after he survived polio as a child.

During his life, Alexander went to college, became a lawyer and published author.

