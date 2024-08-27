Crime and Courts

Patrick Mahomes' father pleads guilty to DWI charge in Texas, court records show

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23

By The Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes Sr.
The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pleaded guilty Tuesday to a drunken driving charge in Texas, according to court records.

Smith County District Court records show that Patrick Mahomes Sr., 54, pleaded guilty in Tyler to the driving while intoxicated charge. The records do not provide details of the plea, but local media reported that a five-year suspended sentence was agreed upon.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Mahomes’ attorney and the county district attorney did not immediately return phone calls from The Associated Press seeking comment.

In February, the elder Mahomes was arrested on a felony DWI charge in Tyler, about 90 miles southeast of Dallas, a little more than a week before his son led the Chiefs to a second straight Super Bowl championship with a win over San Francisco.

The charge was the third DWI charge against Mahomes Sr., and court records show he also was ticketed in July for driving with an invalid license.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. is a former Major League Baseball pitcher, playing for six teams during an 11-year major league career that ended in 2003, according to Baseball Reference.

