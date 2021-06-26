Fort Hood

Officials Asking for Help in Search of Missing Fort Hood Soldier

Fort Hood officials seek public assistance in locating soldier

The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services is seeking the public's help in locating missing Fort Hood Soldier, Spc. Abram Salas II.
On June 23, Spc. Salas' unit reported that he failed to report to work. Attempts to contact Salas by law enforcement, his chain of command, and his family have been unsuccessful.

Salas is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a 4-door, white Dodge Dart with a Texas license plate NFP-2796.

The initial investigation appears that Salas left for unknown reasons on his own accord and reliable credible information exists that he may be in the San Antonio area.

DES and military officials are in constant contact with Salas' unit and his family to ensure his health and safety.

Anyone with information related to the location of Spc. Abram Salas or details related to the conditions he went missing should contact the Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288-1170.

Fort HoodSan Antoniomissing personsoldier
