Texas cotton farmers want you to pick natural fabrics in a ‘fast fashion' world

Cotton has long been a staple in fashion, but the rise of cheap, mass-produced clothing — known as 'fast fashion' — has led many consumers to buy cheaper, synthetic fabrics. Now, there’s now a growing push to return to more natural fibers like cotton, wool and mohair.

“Farmers want everybody to wear cotton here in Texas. It’s our number one crop. You know we have seven million acres of cotton,” said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who oversees the state’s vast farming industry.

Many people have been choosing synthetic fabrics like polyester because they’re inexpensive, but that comes with environmental costs.

“When synthetic fibers are washed, some of that material ends up in our rivers and oceans, which can harm wildlife,” said Kody Bessent of Plains Cotton Growers.

When synthetic fabrics are washed tiny plastic particles are shed that can take hundreds of years to break down. On the other hand, cotton is a natural fiber that breaks down in just a few months in water.

“If people understood the benefits of cotton, they’d see it’s a natural, sustainable choice compared to polyester and other synthetics,” said organic cotton farmer Jeremy Brown.

Switching to cotton doesn’t just help the environment—it also supports local economies. In Texas, cotton farming is a major economic driver, particularly in the South Plains.

“The more people consume cotton-based products, the more it helps support the agricultural industry and local businesses,” said Bessent.

Texas farmers hope you'll choose natural fibers like cotton the next time you’re shopping for clothes. This will not only help the planet but also support hardworking farmers and local economies.