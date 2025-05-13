Firefighters in Dallas are working on putting out a 2-alarm pallet fire in Southern Dallas on Tuesday.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, just before 4 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire behind a warehouse on the 8700 block of South Central Expressway, where several pallets were on fire.

From Texas Sky Ranger, a large stack of pallets was seen burning near a wooded area. The fire did not appear to have spread to the warehouse.

Because a large number of pallets were stored behind the warehouse, DFR said a second alarm was raised, and between 45 and 50 firefighters were at the scene.

DFR said no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.