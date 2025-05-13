Dallas

Large stack of pallets catches fire in Southern Dallas

Cause of large pallet fire is undetermined

By NBCDFW Staff

A large stack of pallets burns near a wooded area in Southern Dallas on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
Firefighters in Dallas are working on putting out a 2-alarm pallet fire in Southern Dallas on Tuesday.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, just before 4 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire behind a warehouse on the 8700 block of South Central Expressway, where several pallets were on fire.

From Texas Sky Ranger, a large stack of pallets was seen burning near a wooded area. The fire did not appear to have spread to the warehouse.

Because a large number of pallets were stored behind the warehouse, DFR said a second alarm was raised, and between 45 and 50 firefighters were at the scene.

DFR said no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

