Advocates worry “school safety” bill will hurt families facing homelessness

Lawmakers in Austin are working on a bill that could determine how close facilities that provide homeless services can be to schools.

If passed, Senate Bill 2623 would ban homeless centers or organizations that provide navigation services within a 1,500-foot radius of a public school property line. Navigation services include services that help people who are homeless with housing, meals, mental health care, drug treatment and other services to gain and maintain stability.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Supporters of the bill say homeless services, especially those that offer drug and behavioral rehabilitation, should not be so close to kids.

In Plano, the Agape Resource and Assistance Center operates right across the street from Mendenhall Elementary. The CEO says there is no risk.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Our women, we screen them very thoroughly, so we don’t allow substance abuse,” said Janet Collinsworth, CEO of Agape Resource and Assistance Center in Plano. “No one is supposed to know about our premises because there are abuse survivors there, and we monitor our women and we help and we support them."

Collinsworth also says the single women and children who use their resources need schools close by. She worries this bill would force many organizations to close.

There is a public hearing in Austin on Tuesday. You can read the text of the bill here. Collinsworth and other advocates are encouraging the public to learn about the potential impact the bill would have on people in need in their community and to contact their local lawmakers with concerns.