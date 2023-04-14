‘I Am a Racist': Daniel Perry Wrote, Shared Trove of Racist, Anti-Protester Messages

Daniel Perry, who was convicted of murdering a Black Lives Matter protester, talked of killing people and shared racist memes and messages over social media, according to newly unsealed court records.

A Travis County judge unsealed 76 pages of documents as the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles considers an unusual request from Gov. Greg Abbott to pardon Perry, an Army sergeant.

I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry. pic.twitter.com/HydwdzneMU — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 8, 2023

Perry’s posts included messages like “It is official I am a racist because I do not agree with people acting like monkeys.” And in 2019, Perry wrote it was “to [sic] bad we can’t get paid for hunting Muslims in Europe.”

Perry was found guilty by a jury April 7 for killing an armed protester at a Black Lives Matter march in Austin in 2020. Perry, who also worked as an Uber driver, came across demonstrators in his car and fatally shot 28-year-old Garrett Foster, who was attending the protest with his fiancée. Foster was carrying an AK-47, which is legal.

