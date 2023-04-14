Greg Abbott

‘I Am a Racist': Daniel Perry Wrote, Shared Trove of Racist, Anti-Protester Messages

The Army sergeant convicted of killing Garrett Foster spoke frequently of killing people

By Sarah Bahari, The Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

Daniel Perry, who was convicted of murdering a Black Lives Matter protester, talked of killing people and shared racist memes and messages over social media, according to newly unsealed court records.

A Travis County judge unsealed 76 pages of documents as the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles considers an unusual request from Gov. Greg Abbott to pardon Perry, an Army sergeant.

Perry’s posts included messages like “It is official I am a racist because I do not agree with people acting like monkeys.” And in 2019, Perry wrote it was “to [sic] bad we can’t get paid for hunting Muslims in Europe.”

Perry was found guilty by a jury April 7 for killing an armed protester at a Black Lives Matter march in Austin in 2020. Perry, who also worked as an Uber driver, came across demonstrators in his car and fatally shot 28-year-old Garrett Foster, who was attending the protest with his fiancée. Foster was carrying an AK-47, which is legal.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Greg Abbott Apr 10

Victim's Fiancée Says Abbott's Call for Pardon of Convicted Murderer is ‘Disgusting'

Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles Apr 10

Gov. Abbott Calling for Pardon of Man Found Guilty of Murder

Greg Abbott Apr 12

‘Egregious Overreach': Juror Pushes Back on Abbott's Call to Pardon Shooter

This article tagged under:

Greg AbbottAustinDallasNews.comTravis County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us