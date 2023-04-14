‘I Am a Racist': Daniel Perry Wrote, Shared Trove of Racist, Anti-Protester Messages

Daniel Perry, who was convicted of murdering a Black Lives Matter protester, talked of killing people and shared racist memes and messages over social media, according to newly unsealed court records.
A Travis County judge unsealed 76 pages of documents as the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles considers an unusual request from Gov. Greg Abbott to pardon Perry, an Army sergeant.
Perry’s posts included messages like “It is official I am a racist because I do not agree with people acting like monkeys.” And in 2019, Perry wrote it was “to [sic] bad we can’t get paid for hunting Muslims in Europe.”
Perry was found guilty by a jury April 7 for killing an armed protester at a Black Lives Matter march in Austin in 2020. Perry, who also worked as an Uber driver, came across demonstrators in his car and fatally shot 28-year-old Garrett Foster, who was attending the protest with his fiancée. Foster was carrying an AK-47, which is legal.
