Popular Texas rapper, music producer BeatKing passes away at age 39

Houston-based rapper Justin "BeatKing" Riley has died at 39 years old

By Ahraya Burns

Getty Images

It’s a sad day for Texas Hip Hop-- popular Houston rapper Justin “BeatKing” Riley has died at 39 years old.

On Thursday afternoon, his manager made an Instagram post confirming the tragic loss saying, “Today, August 15, 2024 we have lost @Clubgodzilla.”

BeatKing was best known for his music style and his significant impact on hip-hop culture in the South during the early 2000s. His infectious beats and innovative marketing strategies propelled him to stardom, captivating the hearts of both fans and fellow artists.

The cause of death has not been made public at this time.

BeatKing is survived by his daughters

