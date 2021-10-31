Halloween

What to Do With Your Pumpkins After Halloween

Pumpkins make great fall decorations, but once Halloween is over, you can repurpose them instead of throwing them away.

According to our Nexstar media partners at KSLT-TV, you can use the pumpkins to help benefit wildlife in your area. Nature facilities, like the San Angelo Nature Center, will feed the pumpkins to animals like deer, birds, badgers, and foxes because it is a sweet treat that provides numerous health benefits.

Some pumpkin patches like ‘Circle S’, in Wall, Texas even sell their left over pumpkins at just a dollar to farmers across the Concho Valley.

You can read the full story from our Nexstar media partners at KSLT-TV in San Angelo by clicking here.

