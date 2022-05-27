Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick Will Not Travel to Houston for NRA Conference

The National Rifle Association's annual convention will start as planned on Friday in Houston, but several Texas politicians will not be in attendance.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has decided not to speak at the NRA breakfast on Friday morning in light of the recent shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Patrick said in a press release on Friday that he made the decision after "prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials."

"While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde," Patrick said in a press release on Friday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will address the convention by video message, but he will not travel to Houston to attend the event as planned before the Uvalde mass shooting.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer lambasted Abbott Thursday morning for his remarks that people should put aside their agendas in the wake of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history while planning to speak at an NRA Convention in Houston Friday.

The NRA said in a statement on its website, “Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime. On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services. Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal. As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”

Former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) are on the confirmed list of speakers for Friday.

Guns will be allowed at the event overall, but they will be prohibited when the former president speaks.