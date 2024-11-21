Employment

Forthcoming study highlights economic, business issues facing Texas women

The Texas Women’s Foundation’s 5th edition of “Economic Issues of Women in Texas” spotlights the barriers to long-term economic security, stability, and success in Texas.

By Larry Collins

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new study from the Texas Women’s Foundation shines a light on economic and business issues for Texas women and highlights their increasing contributions to the workforce.

Texas is the 8th largest economy in the world, but the state lags behind many other states for economic security and success-equity for women in several areas.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The Texas Women’s Foundation’s 5th edition of “Economic Issues of Women in Texas” spotlights the barriers to long-term economic security, stability,y and success in Texas.

“More than a million women have joined the Texas workforce since 2014. And we now comprise 46% of the workforce,” Texas Women's Foundation CEO and president Karen Hughes White said.  “The time is now to really invest in removing the barriers that stand in women's way.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Hughes White said there are still lingering issues with equity, opportunity, and pay.

“I think what was more disturbing to us looking at this year's data is that the more advanced degree a woman has, the more likely she is to make less and considerably less than her male counterparts,” Hughes White said. “That's disturbing as it is. But when you consider how women are enrolling in higher education here in Texas and attaining degrees, it becomes that much more concerning.”

The foundation will now work towards solutions. Through partnerships, they hope to address systemic issues surrounding housing, childcare, and women in poverty.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Texas DPS 18 hours ago

Longtime Texas Ranger to replace Steve McCraw as director of Texas DPS

Education 19 hours ago

University of Texas System expands free tuition to undergrads making $100K or less

The full report will be released Thursday morning.

This article tagged under:

Employment
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us