Forthcoming study highlights economic, business issues facing Texas women

A new study from the Texas Women’s Foundation shines a light on economic and business issues for Texas women and highlights their increasing contributions to the workforce.

Texas is the 8th largest economy in the world, but the state lags behind many other states for economic security and success-equity for women in several areas.

The Texas Women’s Foundation’s 5th edition of “Economic Issues of Women in Texas” spotlights the barriers to long-term economic security, stability,y and success in Texas.

“More than a million women have joined the Texas workforce since 2014. And we now comprise 46% of the workforce,” Texas Women's Foundation CEO and president Karen Hughes White said. “The time is now to really invest in removing the barriers that stand in women's way.”

Hughes White said there are still lingering issues with equity, opportunity, and pay.

“I think what was more disturbing to us looking at this year's data is that the more advanced degree a woman has, the more likely she is to make less and considerably less than her male counterparts,” Hughes White said. “That's disturbing as it is. But when you consider how women are enrolling in higher education here in Texas and attaining degrees, it becomes that much more concerning.”

The foundation will now work towards solutions. Through partnerships, they hope to address systemic issues surrounding housing, childcare, and women in poverty.

The full report will be released Thursday morning.