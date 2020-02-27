FBI, Federal Agents Descend on Houston ISD Admin Building, COO’s Home

FBI agents descended on the administrative offices of the Houston Independent School District and the home of the district's chief operating officer on Thursday, although it's unclear what they were looking into.

Agents arrived at the district's offices, one of the largest district's in the nation, at about 8 a.m. for what FBI spokeswoman CJ Jones would only describe as a "court-authorized law enforcement activity."

KPRC-TV in Houston reported that at 11 a.m., video from their helicopter "showed at least one IRS agent at the Martha Springs Drive home of Brian Busby, who is listed on the HISD website as the district’s Chief Operating Officer." KPRC added that it was not immediately clear if the activity at Busby’s home was related to the activity at the HISD administration building.

She there is no threat to the public's safety. Agents could be seen walking in and out of the building, which is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northwest of the city's downtown.

The district said in an emailed statement that there was no danger to students or staff and that it was "fully cooperating."

District officials didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.