Embattled Texas AG Paxton's Fundraising Was Drying Up Before He Filed Lawsuit Seeking to Overturn Biden Victory

Campaign contributions to embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton all but dried up last fall after senior staff accused the Republican of abusing his office to help a friend and political donor.

But Paxton’s fortunes reversed in December when, cheered on by President Donald Trump, he filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn election results in four key battleground states.

In the days after mounting the unsuccessful legal bid, Paxton raked in nearly $150,000 — roughly half of his entire campaign haul in the last six months of 2020.

CLICK HERE to read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.