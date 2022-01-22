LONGVIEW

East Texas County Official Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Election Fraud

NBC 5 News

An East Texas county commissioner and his wife have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor election fraud after reaching a plea deal that allows him to remain in office.

Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown and his wife Marlene Jackson entered their pleas Thursday before a state district judge in Longview. Both were sentenced to one year's probation and fined $2,000 each. District Attorney Tom Watson said he expected charges against two other co-defendants to be resolved similarly.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

All four were charged in a September 2020 indictment containing 134 counts accusing them of vote harvesting during Brown's 2018 Democratic primary campaign against former Longview City Council member Kasha Williams.

"Today, I have entered a plea to a misdemeanor for campaigning at a voter's house and asking her to consider voting for me while she had possession of her mail-in ballot," Brown said in a statement. "I did not realize at the time that doing so was a misdemeanor."

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Del Rio 2 hours ago

Venezuelan Girl Drowns in Rio Grande During Migration to US

Fulshear 2 hours ago

Paraglider Not on Controller's Radar Before Collision: NTSB

State Sen. Bryan Hughes, an East Texas Republican, used Brown's case as an example for the need for tighter election restrictions he pushed the Texas Legislature to pass last year. At Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's signing ceremony for the bill, Hughes referred to an unnamed county commissioner under a mail ballot fraud indictment.

"Anybody who tells you there's no voter fraud in Texas is telling you a very big lie," he said.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

LONGVIEWelection fraudGregg County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us