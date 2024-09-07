Critical missing Texas woman found dead after police chase in Missouri 

Family members of Delisha Evans told first responders that the woman was missing after they had been called to a fire at her residence Friday morning.

Princeton Police and Fire responded to a structure fire at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Upon receiving information from the family Evans was reported as a missing person,

Further investigations throughout the day led police to raise her status to a critical missing person.

Police said they determined Ryan Phillips as the primary suspect and tracked his direction of travel.

Missouri State Troopers were able to locate the vehicle with license plate readers on Friday night. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle in Saint Louis County, according to a statement from Princeton PD.

Phillips fled, leading the toppers in a pursuit. During the pursuit, the vehicle crashed and gunshots were exchanged, according to police.

Evans was found deceased inside the vehicle and Phillips died on the scene, police said.

This is an active investigation and no further information was provided at this time.

