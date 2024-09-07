texas

Critical missing Texas woman found dead after police chase in Missouri 

A woman from Princeton, Texas was reported missing on Friday after a fire at her residence

By NBCDFW Staff

A police unit stops at the scene of an incident.

Family members of Delisha Evans told first responders that the woman was missing after they had been called to a fire at her residence Friday morning.

Princeton Police and Fire responded to a structure fire at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Upon receiving information from the family Evans was reported as a missing person,

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Further investigations throughout the day led police to raise her status to a critical missing person.

Police said they determined Ryan Phillips as the primary suspect and tracked his direction of travel.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Missouri State Troopers were able to locate the vehicle with license plate readers on Friday night. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle in Saint Louis County, according to a statement from Princeton PD.

Phillips fled, leading the toppers in a pursuit. During the pursuit, the vehicle crashed and gunshots were exchanged, according to police.

Evans was found deceased inside the vehicle and Phillips died on the scene, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

texas elections 4 hours ago

One month left to register to vote in Nov. 5 presidential election

Dallas 13 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Funeral services for fallen Dallas officer Darron Burks begin

This is an active investigation and no further information was provided at this time.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

texas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us