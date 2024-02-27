Blake Shelton to open Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Tuesday

Nearly weeks after the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo wrapped up its annual run, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is getting underway.

The annual show opened Saturday with the parade at NRG Park, celebrating the show's four pillars of agriculture, education, entertainment and Western heritage.

Country music superstar Blake Shelton kicks things off Tuesday, the official opening day, with a concert at NRG Stadium on Tuesday night. Other acts expected to perform during the run of the show include Carly Pearce, for King+Country, 50 Cent, Hardy, Ivan Cornejo, Hank Williams Jr., Oliver Anthony, Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Major Lazer, Lainey Wilson, Los Tigres del Norte, Whiskey Myers, Bun B, Nickelback, Zac Brown Band, Jonas Brothers, Brad Paisley and Eric Church.

Since its beginning in 1932, the event has grown to include more than 30,000 exhibitors and includes three categories of competitions for juniors, open and youth. In 2023, organizers said the Houston show had more than 35,000 entries and junior auctions topped $22.6 million.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will wrap up on Sunday, March 17. Information on planning your visit and getting tickets can be found here.