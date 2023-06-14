As temperatures rise, ERCOT adds new service to increase grid reliability

Texas summer temperatures are rising and the demand for energy continues to grow.

To keep up with the demand for energy, ERCOT has launched the ERCOT Contingency Reserve Service (ECRS). The ECRS is an ancillary service, which is a tool that ERCOT uses to manage changes in the energy grid.

"As summer temperatures begin to rise across Texas and with high demand forecasted, we will continue to use all operational tools available, including implementation of new programs like ECRS," said ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas. "ERCOT will also execute previous sessions' legislative reforms, such as our weatherization inspections, and we'll continue our reliability-first approach to operations, always prioritizing grid reliability."

The ECRS is the first of its kind within the ERCOT market in over 20 years. It will allow for real-time changes to be made on a daily basis and has a capacity that allows response within 10 minutes to forecasting errors.

On Tuesday, ERCOT issued its first Weather Watch and said they expect record demand for electricity later this week.