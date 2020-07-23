El Paso

Amazon to Open First Fullfillment Center in El Paso Next Year, Plans to Create Over 700 Jobs

Getty Images, File

Sign with logo for ecommerce company Amazon at the company's regional headquarters in the Silicon Valley town of Sunnyvale, California, October 28, 2018.

Amazon officially announced Wednesday its plans to open a fulfillment center in El Paso.

The fulfillment center, currently scheduled to open in 2021, will help create more than 700 full-time jobs with benefits, according to Amazon.

“We’re excited to be growing our operations in west Texas and look forward to building out our network in El Paso,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment.

Amazon also said it would offer full-time employees, whose pay rates would start at $15 an hour, benefits including medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as 401(k) with 50-percent match starting on day one.

"The construction of the state of the art facility will support hundreds of construction jobs," El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said. "The new facility will be a win for El Paso small businesses, as businesses ranging from retail to hospitality to manufacturing reap the positive benefits in the years to come."

Amazon said employees at the fulfillment center would work to pack and ship items to customers.

El PasoAmazon
