Bexar County

2 Fatally Shot in Separate Incidents by San Antonio-Area Police

All three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending internal investigations

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

Two men were shot dead over the weekend by San Antonio officers.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies were making a routine traffic stop late Saturday when a man bolted from the car and tried to flee.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

During the foot chase, Salazar said the man is believed to have fired a gunshot at the pursuing deputy, drawing fatal return fire.

In a separate incident, police Chief William McManus said officers on drug patrol encountered a man sitting in his vehicle early Sunday. McManus said the man saw them approach, tried to flee, pulled a gun from his waistband and was shot dead.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Wharton County 1 hour ago

Texas Man Drowns in Private Eastern Missouri Lake

tropical storm nicholas 7 hours ago

Texas Readies Resources as Tropical Storm Nicholas Moves Toward Coast

All three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending internal investigations.

This article tagged under:

Bexar CountySan Antonio
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us