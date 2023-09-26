2-month-old baby found abandoned on the Texas-Mexico border

A two-month-old baby was found at the border by Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents, Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez announced.

The information was shared on X, previously known as Twitter, and it included an image of the little boy.

"This is a chilling reminder of how children are exploited by human traffickers and criminal organizations every day," Chavez warned on her account.

This is not the first time that a minor has been found at the border. On August 23, it was announced that two little brothers had also been abandoned in Rio Grande City. They were a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy. Both came from Chiapas, Mexico, and were left to fend for themselves near the Rio Grande River, in the Eagle Pass area.

A day before, it was reported that two Honduran brothers had been found near the Rio Grande, also in Eagle Pass. One is 12 years old and the other is 4. Both were abandoned by immigrant smugglers.