Texas father admits to giving 4-month-old baby gasoline to drink, police say

Authorities said the infant was transferred to a medical facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for further treatment

By De'Anthony Taylor

A Lamar County man is behind bars after police said he purposefully tried to kill his four-month-old son by making him drink gasoline.

Edgar Bridgemon, 24, is charged with attempted capital murder after admitting to authorities that he intentionally fed the newborn baby gasoline to kill him, according to Paris, Texas police.

The police department said on Saturday, Aug. 10., officers responded to an assistance call from Paris Emergency Services in the 1300 block of Pine Bluff Street.

Upon arrival, police officers reported they discovered that Bridgemon made his infant son drink gas. The suspect allegedly tried to run away from an officer but was taken into custody a block away from the scene.

Bridgmon was arrested and booked into jail on his charges. Booking records show he is being held at the Lamar County Jail on a $255,000 bond.

Paris Texas Police
Edgar Bridgemon, 24, is charged with attempted capital murder after police said he admitted to making his infant baby drink gasoline to kill him.

The four-month-old baby, who was initially rushed to Paris Regional Medical Center, was later transferred to another medical facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for further treatment, police said.

The latest news from around North Texas.

Paris, Texas, police are still investigating the incident.

