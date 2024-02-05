Texas A&M system launches free mental health app for all students

Free mental health services are now available for more than 153,000 students across all Texas A&M University institutions.

The school system announced Monday that students have 24/7 access to TELUS Health Student Support, a confidential mental health care app.

Students can access virtual counseling via phone or chat and make appointments for short-term support via telephone or video.

“Studies show that about 75 percent of students who are struggling with depression or anxiety are reluctant to get help,” said James Hallmark, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs for the 11 universities in the A&M System.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“We hope this app makes it easier for students to take the first step.”

According to the TAMU school system, TELUS is an app available on both Android and iOS platforms that provides easy and accessible counseling services to students anytime and anywhere. The app can be installed and set up in just a few simple steps and allows students to connect with a professional counselor at their convenience.

The app is also available in multiple languages, including Spanish, French, Mandarin, and Cantonese. Other languages may be available by request.

Texas A&M said students can schedule several repeat sessions with the same counselor if needed.

The platform offers an educational library, anonymous assessments for mental health, and access to guided meditations and fitness sessions.

In a news release, Hallmark thanked Chancellor John Sharp and the A&M System Regents for investing in new mental health care benefits.

“Mental health is key to student success,” Hallmark said.

“College can be stressful, it’s a transformative experience, after all, but students today are more willing than ever to seek the help they need and we are very glad to be able to be offering it to them.”

Students are advised to contact their campus University Health Services for more information.