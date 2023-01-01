TCU fans welcomed home the TCU Horned Frogs after the football team upset Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday night in Arizona.

The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs football team is now headed to the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

"I'm just so grateful they won, they played their hearts out," said Teresa Donaldson, a TCU alum who greeted the players at the John Justin Athletic Center in Fort Worth. She was not able to see the game in person and said she wanted to share her appreciation with the team. "They need to know that even though we weren't able to go, we still love them and care and support them and we're all about next week now," said Donaldson.

"Obviously, having this many fans out here, it's awesome coming back to this, we're just excited to play for a National Championship," said Jordy Sandy, a kicker for TCU.

Young fans like 8-year-old Elsie Hopper who put on her TCU cheerleading uniform and made a sign that said 'I believe that we will win,' explained why it was important for her to be out there.

"They're our favorite team so we just wanted to cheer them on," said Hopper who also expressed, "We love TCU."

Fans of all ages got to see their favorite players up close. Some kids even got autographs and pictures.

"Max Duggan," said 12-year-old Lucas Martin as he showed his picture with the star quarterback and the Heisman Trophy finalists signature on the back of his iPhone.

"I feel like he should have won Heisman and he's going to win a Super Bowl someday," said Martin, whose mother was brought to tears with the fact that the top QB for the team would take the time to not only greet her son but take pics and give an autograph.

"Lucas thinks Max is the real Heisman, so it's made me happy," said Melissa Martin as she choked up.

The team will get to rest before heading to Inglewood, California to play the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.