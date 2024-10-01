Tarrant County

Tarrant County District Attorney's Office speaks out against domestic violence

The 'Not on My Watch' campaign comes as Domestic Violence Awareness Month beings

By Lauren Harper

NBCDFW.com

Tarrant County prosecutors reinforced their commitment to preventing and breaking the cycle of domestic violence this week with the announcement of the "Not on My Watch" campaign.

Criminal District Attorney Phil Sorrells said in a news release the campaign is intentionally held in October to correspond to Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which aims to bring awareness to the prevalence of family violence in the community and to remind victims that they're not alone.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Sorrells said the attorney's office works closely with law enforcement and the Intimate Partner Violence unit to ensure prosecution to the fullest extent, as abusers are more likely to reoffend if no legal action is taken.

"Domestic or family violence will not be tolerated here – not on my watch. This a problem we can attack from many angles,” DA Sorrells said. “Our Intimate Partner Violence unit aggressively prosecutes these cases, and we will continue seeking justice for every victim in Tarrant County."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, resources are available. To report a suspected incident of Intimate Partner Violence, call your local police department. Contact SafeHaven’s 24-hour hotline at 1-877-701-7233 for help.

This article tagged under:

Tarrant County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us