Tarrant County prosecutors reinforced their commitment to preventing and breaking the cycle of domestic violence this week with the announcement of the "Not on My Watch" campaign.

Criminal District Attorney Phil Sorrells said in a news release the campaign is intentionally held in October to correspond to Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which aims to bring awareness to the prevalence of family violence in the community and to remind victims that they're not alone.

Sorrells said the attorney's office works closely with law enforcement and the Intimate Partner Violence unit to ensure prosecution to the fullest extent, as abusers are more likely to reoffend if no legal action is taken.

"Domestic or family violence will not be tolerated here – not on my watch. This a problem we can attack from many angles,” DA Sorrells said. “Our Intimate Partner Violence unit aggressively prosecutes these cases, and we will continue seeking justice for every victim in Tarrant County."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, resources are available. To report a suspected incident of Intimate Partner Violence, call your local police department. Contact SafeHaven’s 24-hour hotline at 1-877-701-7233 for help.