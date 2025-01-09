Tarrant County Courtesy Patrol prepares for busy 48 hours

Wednesday’s blue skies may appear deceiving, but Texas weather is not fooling anyone.

Truck driver Tony Jackson is taking the next two days off work so he doesn’t have to drive in bad conditions.

“Stay home,” Jackson said. “[People] can’t drive when it’s sunny and clear, much less when it’s icy and snowy.”

While many are making plans to stay home during the winter storm, Tarrant County’s Courtesy Patrol will be braving the elements.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s non-stop all day long,” said Lynn Self, program manager for the Tarrant County Courtesy Patrol.

Crews spent Wednesday loading trucks with deicer and gear to help stranded drivers over the next 48 hours.

He said his crew is proud of the work they do and people are usually happy to see them arrive.

"They think we're angels sent from heaven and actually these guys are. They're putting their lives on the line to help motorists out," Self said.

Their trucks will be patrolling the major highways and service roads through Tarrant County. They can also alert TxDOT about areas that may need additional treatment.

If you must venture out, Self urges you to dress warm and have a full tank of gas.

If you become stranded along the major Tarrant County highways, you can call 911 for their assistance, but you’re advised to stay in your vehicle until help arrives.

“It’s one of the busiest times because it’s the most dangerous time. That’s the hardest part about it because we want to help everybody but they need to help themselves first,” Self said.