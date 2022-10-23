Tarrant Area Food Bank to Bring in Much-Needed Help for the Holidays

In an effort to continue fighting hunger and help struggling families, Tarrant Area Food Bank's Mega Mobile Events kick off in early November with three large-scale events.

These Mega Mobile events will distribute nutritious meals throughout the next couple weeks in South Fort Worth as they return for special distribution at Herman Clark Stadium, followed by an event at TAFB's Distribution Center in Fort Worth and in Arlington through a partnership with Six Flags Over Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 8th.

Mega Mobile Markets are designed to serve all residents of the Tarrant area who are in need of food assistance.

Mega Mobile Events

Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Herman Clark Memorial Stadium 5201 CA Roberson Blvd in Fort Worth

Sunday, Nov. 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tarrant Area Food Bank 2600 Cullen Street in Fort Worth

Tuesday, Nov.8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Six Flags Over Texas 2201 E. Road to Six Flags St. in Arlington

Food insecurity is still an issue that many families in Texas are facing. Tarrant Area Food Bank is continuing to help fight hunger by providing access to nutritious food to families in need.

They expect to feed 600-1000 families for each of these distribution events.

TAFB is seeking volunteers to assist at these Mega Mobile distributions. For more information, visit TAFB.