To position themselves as a driver of research and innovation, Tarleton State University and Texas A&M AgriLife cut the ribbon on a new 10,000-square-foot Research and Economic Development Building on July 18.

The state-of-the-art facility will be shared by the university, Texas A&M AgriLife Research and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

“Buildings bring people together,” said Vice Chancellor and Dean for Agriculture and Life Sciences for Texas A&M AgriLife, Dr. Jeffrey Savell. “As we work to set new standards for our communities, this new building will advance cutting-edge research and innovation, sustainable production systems, resource development and economic strength.”

In addition to the building, the university has also increased research spending, with total expenditures in 2022 totaling $20 million—the largest in its history. Tarleton State is currently ranked 269th for research expenditures in the Higher Education Research and Development (HEARD) rankings. They rank among nearly 900 universities and will be re-surveyed, with results released in November.

The building will house the Institute for Rural Economic Development and Research, made possible by a U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration grant. It will also have a Small Business Development Center, which will combine discovery and innovation to foster job opportunities.

“Strong partnerships through research and innovation are needed for economic resilience and prosperity,” said Vice President for Tarleton State’s Division of Research, Innovation and Economic Development Dr. Rupa Iyer. “This new building will pave the way for incredible achievements in the years to come. We look forward to continuing to work with AgriLife as we start this next chapter.”

Tarleton State University’s Research and Economic Development Building is located at U.S. Highway 281 and East Lingleville Road.